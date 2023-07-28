KZN Premier hosts prayer as student’s body returns home from Philippines

Durban - A prayer session was held with the Myeni family in Joburg yesterday after the body of 28-year-old Snegugu Myeni, who died in the Philippines, arrived in the country. Myeni’s body arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday night, and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eMadlangeni Local Municipality mayor Mzwakhe Buthelezi hosted the prayer for the family.

Myeni, who was doing her final year in psychology at Cebu University, died in hospital on July 10 after falling sick at the airport while awaiting a flight back to South Africa. Her mother Lindiwe Myeni shared an appeal on social media for assistance to repatriate her daughter’s body as she said the family did not have the funds to pay for the process.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaking at the prayer service held for Snegugu Myeni in Joburg yesterday. Picture: KZN Provincial Government. This prompted the provincial government to step in and provide assistance. Dube-Ncube said the provincial government was pleased it could assist the family and bring their daughter home. “Thank you once more for raising a humble and caring daughter who represented us well globally. From a young age she was passionate about psychology and had a heart for serving others.

“Her death is a great loss to her family, friends, community, our province and the entire country. Her painful story brought to the fore South Africans’ compassion and hearts of gold,” said Dube-Ncube. She also thanked the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, the Department of Health, and the South African embassy in the Philippines for their swift and efficient response in the repatriation process. “Today, we come together to pray for Snegugu’s soul and to comfort her family and friends,” she said.