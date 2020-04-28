KZN Premier slams DA's rally allegations of as fake news

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Ziklalala has slammed reports that he contravened lockdown regulations and organised a gathering on Monday. His comments were made after the DA claimed that he and had organised a rally at the hospital and further laid charges against Zikalala at the Montclair police station. According to the DA's Central Constituency Head, Dianne Kohler Barnard, she had laid criminal charges against Zikalala, alleging he had "contravened lockdown regulations by pulling essential workers from their duties and had a mini rally in Clairwood". In a statement issued on Monday night, provincial spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, dismissed the DA's claims as fake news. Mabaso said the Premier, along with members of the Provincial Command Council, conducted an inspection in loco to assess the progress the province was making in ensuring that facilities are ready for quarantine and isolation.

"During the visit the Premier also handed over thousands of N95 masks which are a crucial part of Personal Protective Equipment being given to all frontline staff. He then used the occasion to appreciate and motivate the frontline staff who are manning the forward trenches in the fight against the spread of Covid-19."

"This was not a gathering as contemplated in the lockdown regulations but an ongoing routine work to monitor the state of preparedness by the province to respond to Covid-19. This engagement in no way qualifies as a rally contemplated in section one (1) of the regulation in that it was not sporting, entertainment, recreational, religious or for cultural purposes," Mabaso said.

Mabaso issued a reminder that those spreading or disseminating fake news in order to hog headlines during the lockdown, were in violation of regulations.

"We invite all parties and stakeholders to play a constructive role in this critical period that is threatening the lives of many of our citizens. A crisis of this magnitude calls on all of us to be united in the fight against the invisible enemy that is Covid-19. The Provincial Government implores members of the public not to fall for fake news and cheap publicity stunts which are meant to shift focus away from the main task at hand," Mabaso said.

