KZN Premier to lead government delegation to unveil cross-border crime-fighting plans

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Monday lead a government delegation to the Thengani area, in Umhlabuyalingana Local Municipality under uMkhanyakude District in northern KZN, to unveil cross-border crime-fighting plans.
Dube-Ncube will be accompanied by provincial law enforcement heads and community crime-fighting structures.
The provincial government said in a statement that the imbizo was part of the government’s plan to heighten crime combating and prevention plans in uMkhanyakude District, which has been hard hit by cross-border crime, especially carjackings.
“Interventions such as the deployment of specialised police units in the district and along the border line will be unpacked. Improvements to local police stations will also be unveiled by the provincial government.”
The provincial government said the premier would highlight partnerships with the private sector that would see the introduction of technological advances and solutions in the fight against crime.
“Premier Dube-Ncube will also unveil a contractor that is tasked with erecting the new jersey barrier, which is a high concrete barricade wall that is being built as a deterrent to prevent the theft of vehicles in South Africa and taken across the Mozambican border by crime syndicates.”
According to the provincial government these barricades will assist law enforcement and the Border Management Authority to curb cross-border crime in the region.
“The provincial government will also use this imbizo to strengthen its integrated approach to crime fighting by mobilising community members to play an active role in crime combating and detection, and to work with law enforcement agencies to reclaim our streets, villages and public spaces from criminals.”