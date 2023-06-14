KZN premier welcomes special provincial funeral for former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant former Bafana Bafana head coach, Clive Barker, a special official Category 2 provincial funeral. Dube-Ncube said the decision was a “befitting honour” for the 78-year-old sporting legend, who died on June 10.

The KZN government said the funeral of Barker, known as “The Dog”, would be held in Durban on June 15. “The Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 which includes elements of police ceremonial honours, is reserved for distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of South Africa on request by the premier of a province,” said the statement. The premier described Barker as “a pioneer in post-apartheid South African football whose coaching achievements will be remembered for generations to come”.

She said Barker distinguished himself as a true South African sporting legend after his appointment as coach of the South African national team in 1994 and subsequently led the team to victory in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 1996. “We welcome the honour bestowed upon him by the president of our country. It is a befitting recognition of Clive ‘The Dog’ Barker for his role as an exemplary sports leader, who dedicated his life to the development of football at grassroots level, empowering his players and breaking race barriers on the field. “In that manner, we will never forget the significant role he played in driving social cohesion and nation-building on and off the pitch. We are going to remember him for his trademark celebration – which mimicked a plane in full flight – whenever Bafana Bafana scored a goal,” said Dube-Ncube.