KZN premier welcomes special provincial funeral for former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant former Bafana Bafana head coach, Clive Barker, a special official Category 2 provincial funeral.
Dube-Ncube said the decision was a “befitting honour” for the 78-year-old sporting legend, who died on June 10.
The KZN government said the funeral of Barker, known as “The Dog”, would be held in Durban on June 15.
“The Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 which includes elements of police ceremonial honours, is reserved for distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of South Africa on request by the premier of a province,” said the statement.
The premier described Barker as “a pioneer in post-apartheid South African football whose coaching achievements will be remembered for generations to come”.
NFP mourns the passing of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker
A pet hate of 'The Dog': Barking up the wrong tree
Safa to honour former Bafana coach’s legacy by naming the Safa/Clive Barker Academy
RIP Clive 'The Dog' Barker, a much-loved Bafana coach who conquered Africa
Pitso Mosimane at the forefront as tributes pour in for late Clive Barker
She said Barker distinguished himself as a true South African sporting legend after his appointment as coach of the South African national team in 1994 and subsequently led the team to victory in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 1996.
“We welcome the honour bestowed upon him by the president of our country. It is a befitting recognition of Clive ‘The Dog’ Barker for his role as an exemplary sports leader, who dedicated his life to the development of football at grassroots level, empowering his players and breaking race barriers on the field.
“In that manner, we will never forget the significant role he played in driving social cohesion and nation-building on and off the pitch. We are going to remember him for his trademark celebration – which mimicked a plane in full flight – whenever Bafana Bafana scored a goal,” said Dube-Ncube.
Dube-Ncube added Barker was also the coach of the golden South African side that qualified for the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.
“Clive was a passionate and dedicated coach, and he was always willing to give back to the game. He personified social cohesion and national unity by uniting all races behind Bafana Bafana during the 1996 Afcon tournament held in South Africa.
“Again, on behalf of the government and people of KwaZulu-Natal we wish Barker’s family, former colleagues and friends strength during this sad and trying time. His passing is a great loss to the country and the province. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said the premier.