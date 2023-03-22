KZN Premier working to curb attacks on traditional leaders

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said they were working closely with traditional leaders to curb attacks on them. She said this during the Human Rights Day commemoration event at Isolomuzi Sports Field, in Mondlo in northern KwaZulu-Natal yesterday.

The event marked the 63rd commemoration of the Sharpeville massacre in which 69 people were killed. Dube-Ncube said the level of crime targeting traditional leaders in the province was high and had to be addressed immediately. She vowed to work hard to end the killings, urging all stakeholders to get involved in fighting crime.

“Criminals who destroy the future of our youth with drugs live in our communities. We should not remain silent but co-operate with the police, because if the drug dealers are caught and those who are part of the murderous industry are caught, our rights will be protected. “We will soon have a meeting to fight crime. The killing of kings and chiefs is out of control and should be stopped,” she said. She also confirmed that izinduna will be paid. Dube-Ncube said izinduna were at the forefront of fighting crime, especially in rural areas.

“Our government has started to pay chiefs as they do incredible work in our societies. This is a huge step as it enshrines their rights,” she said. The premier urged people to exercise their right to health care by taking their ARVs in clinics and hospitals as the province continued to battle HIV. She said that while the number of deaths caused as a result of Aids had greatly decreased and the standard of living had increased due to the distribution of drugs to treat Aids, South Africa was still considered the country with the highest number of people affected by Aids in the world.