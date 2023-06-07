KZN principal tells of waking up in burning home after she was 'threatened countless times'

Durban - A northern KwaZulu-Natal principal has described how she woke up on Sunday to find that her home was on fire. Barbie Mbatha-Mazeka, principal of KwaNogcoyi Primary School, said that before the fire there had been many threats sent to her directly.

She said that, in February, the school administration area was burnt and a part of the principal’s office was torched – private security had to be hired to ensure the safety of the pupils and school property. “Just after 9.30 on Sunday night, our helper screamed for help as she could see smoke in the house. When my husband and I woke up, the house was full of smoke. When we tried looking outside, we saw that our two cars were burning as well,’’ she said. She said they tried to put out the fire, but it had spread too rapidly.

“All my hard work and money has gone down the drain.” She added that she believed the fire was the result of an arson attack. She said the threats against her started when she was appointed to the position of principal on May 1. “The position had been vacant since the end of 2021. I have been threatened countless times and even locked out of the school.

“I thought that this would pass, as those who have been fighting with me did not even apply for this position, so I could not understand what could drive them to go this far. “I will be approaching my lawyers and the police once more. I now have no home due to a position which could have been filled by anyone,’’ she said. Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department condemned this incident.