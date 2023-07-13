KZN public entities’ underspending a concern

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal public entities had underspent their 2022/23 budgets by over half a billion rand, a report tabled this week before the finance committee revealed. Treasury made the presentation to the finance portfolio committee at the KZN Legislature as part of the close out report for the past financial year which showed that in total public entities had underspent by R509.7 million in the 2022/23 financial year.

“In general most entities showed low levels of spending largely due to a high number of vacancies as a result of the non-filling of posts, while the rationalisation process of public entities is under way,” said the report. It singled out Dube Trade Port at R231m underspent, Trade and Investment KZN with R80m, and KZN Ezemvelo with R73.7m not spent, among the entities as the biggest under-spenders. The report also cautioned about instability at the entities owing to the rationalisation process.

Some of the concerns raised in the report included: A feasibility study that had not been concluded on the cable car project by Trade and Investment KZN. Supply chain management delays on the leather-processing hub. Less building and vehicle maintenance than was budgeted for, and equally less IT hardware and network equipment procured because there had been fewer tenants than expected. In the case of Ezemvelo, the report pointed to road maintenance projects that had been delayed among the reasons for the under expenditure. Finance Committee chairperson Thulani Xulu said the entities needed to be afforded a chance to explain why they had underspent.

“You may find that with some of the entities it could be policy issues that have made them not to spend as much as they want to.” Nhlakanipho Ntombela, chairperson of the economic development portfolio committee which plays an oversight role on the entities, said the committee would like to see the conclusion of the rationalisation process for public entities. “We have not seen the report from treasury because this was a finance committee matter, however it is a concern when entities are not spending their budgets and we have cases of funds returned to provincial treasury.