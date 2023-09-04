KZN Public Works MEC to lead inspection of government buildings in Durban

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Sipho Nkosi says they are ready to embark on a fact-finding mission in order to determine who lives in government-owned properties in Durban. Speaking ahead of the inspection of two buildings in the Durban CBD, he issued a warning against illegal occupation of government-owned buildings.

“Those occupying government-owned must vacate them now,” said Nkosi. The department has recently sought to sell some of the buildings in order to generate revenue while others, that have been underutilised, will be used by different government departments which often need office space for their staff to perform administrative duties. Nkosi said his department did not want to see any government buildings unused or occupied illegally, insisting they should be used for service delivery related activities.