KZN Public Works MEC to unveil job creation plans for youth in the KwaDukuza construction sector

Durban – KZN MEC for Public Works and Human Settlements, Sipho ‘KK’ Nkosi, will unveil the Mass Job Creation roadmap strategy on Monday at KwaDukuza, Stanger Town Hall. The Department said the initiative is aimed at countering soaring youth unemployment and deliberate exclusion of young people in the construction sector.

“MEC Nkosi will tomorrow 26 June 2023 endorse, and rubber stamp the department’s revitalised catalyst programme called Eyesizwe Contractor Development Programme (ECDP) as part of Youth Empowerment in KwaDukuza Local Municipality, Stanger Town Hall.” The Department added that Nkosi declared mass employment development as a primary objective for the department during his maiden address to senior management (Manco) at the Department of Public Works. “The MEC called for an immediate relaxation of bureaucratic bottlenecks and tough obstacles, such as restricted access to finance, opportunities, education, and unrealistic requirements for youth-owned construction businesses.”

The Department’s ground-breaking plans aim to address these challenges by providing support and guidance to emerging youth contractors, it said. “The plans include providing mentorship, training, access to funding, and networking opportunities, all of which are essential to building successful businesses and creating jobs.” The Department’s re-energised approach is set to accelerate efforts of addressing societal ills plaguing the youth such as poverty and unemployment, mainly for the uneducated and unskilled youths.