Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal resident, who spent R800 using the manual section of the Lotto Plus 2 draw on February 15, is now more than R5 million richer. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ithuba announced that they were waiting for the winner to make contact at one of their offices to collect their winnings.

According to the national lottery operator, the person purchased the winning ticket at the Checkers in Margate, at the corners of Watski Drive and Windsor Avenue.

"The player won a whooping R5,208,576.30. The winning numbers were: 03, 11, 13, 18, 39, 48 with 23 being the bonus number. The winner has not yet contacted us to claim their winnings but the operator anticipates that the winner will come soon," Ithuba said.

Ithuba corporate relations executive, Khensani Mabuza, said all players who purchased tickets at the store are urged to check their tickets.