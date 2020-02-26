KwaZulu-Natal resident, who spent R800 using the manual section of the Lotto Plus 2 draw on February 15, is now more than R5 million richer. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal resident, who spent R800 using the manual section of the Lotto Plus 2 draw on February 15, is now more than R5 million richer. 

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ithuba announced that they were waiting for the winner to make contact at one of their offices to collect their winnings. 

According to the national lottery operator, the person purchased the winning ticket at the Checkers in Margate, at the corners of Watski Drive and Windsor Avenue.

"The player won a whooping R5,208,576.30. The winning numbers were: 03, 11, 13, 18, 39, 48 with 23 being the bonus number. The winner has not yet contacted us to claim their winnings but the operator anticipates that the winner will come soon," Ithuba said. 

Ithuba corporate relations executive, Khensani Mabuza, said all players who purchased tickets at the store are urged to check their tickets. 

"Once we have validated the winning ticket, our first step will be to offer them trauma counselling to ensure they are equipped to deal with their new found wealth which will change their lives drastically. This will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning in order for them to become financially stable and create financial wealth for generations to come”, Mabuza said. 

According to Ithuba, since the beginning of February 2020, KZN has seen over eight players win big across various national lottery games, and as with all winners above R50 000, they were offered free financial advice and trauma counselling by Ithuba. 

The Mercury