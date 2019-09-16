File picture.

Durban - A serial rapist, who preyed on women in Umzimkhulu, Chatsworth, Inanda and KwaDukuza over a three-year period, has been sentenced in the Durban High Court to seven life terms. Mlungisi Mjoli, who was convicted of seven counts of rape, had been out on parole for a previous rape sentence when he committed the crimes between 2014 and 2016.

State advocate Khatija Essack dealt with the trial in which Mjoli was also charged with robbery, housebreaking, assault and kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that Mjoli was released on parole in 2014 after he served time for a rape in Umzimkhulu.

“His reign of terror began in 2014 after he was released on parole. His modus operandi was to break into homes during the night, while he also targeted women walking alone at night. He would threaten his victims with a knife and rape them,” said Zwane.

Zwane said that in March 2017, Mjoli was also arrested in oThongathi for dealing in and possession of drugs and that matter was still pending before the court.

In some cases, Mjoli had been arrested, but would continue with his crimes when he was released on bail, Zwane said.

He said police were able to link Mjoli to rapes in several areas and all the cases were combined and transferred to the Inanda Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and assigned to one investigating officer.

“A thorough investigation was conducted by the investigating officer and the accused was finally arrested in April 2017.”

Zwane said Mjoli’s bail application was successfully opposed in court and he remained in custody throughout his trial.

Zwane added that police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigating officer who investigated these cases which occurred across policing precincts.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Ninow, who is on trial for the rape of a 7-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year, will know his fate today.

North Gauteng High Court Judge Papi Mosopa is due to deliver judgment in the case in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

While Ninow admitted in his plea explanation to raping the girl, he said he grabbed her after she walked in on him in the female bathroom.

The State has rejected this version and has argued that the rape had been premeditated.

