KZN ready to host runners and spectators of the 2023 Comrades Marathon, says MEC Siboniso Duma

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said the Zulu Kingdom was ready to welcome the runners and spectators of the 2023 Comrades Marathon with open arms. The 96th Comrades Marathon down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban will be held on Sunday, June 11.

The MEC said the province was ready to ensure that all runners and spectators would have a world-class experience and a memorable stay. Duma hoped that those attending the event would promote the Zulu Kingdom when they returned home. “We are thrilled that the number of runners is on the rise. This year we have 2 354 international runners from 84 countries who will take on the 2023 Comrades Marathon, alongside 17 920 South African athletes who have qualified to line up at the start of this gruelling 87.7km race. “The Comrades Marathon Association has confirmed that this is one of the highest numbers of international entrants making this a truly international event, and we hope these athletes will not only enjoy the race but take the time to explore our province – from the beach to the Berg,” said the MEC.

The department said the lion’s share of the international athletes were from India, with 403 athletes, Zimbabwe with 255, the UK with 224, the US with 173 and Brazil with 142 runners. Duma said that in addition to Zimbabwe, the department was pleased to see that South Africa’s SADC neighbours, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, and Malawi were listed among the top 20 international entries along with Zambia and Kenya from the rest of Africa. “This is a testament to our efforts in forging greater air access linkages with our SADC neighbours.Other countries on the list are the US, Brazil, Australia, Russia, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, France, Japan and Ireland. Some of these are our key source international markets where we want to cultivate more travellers to come to KZN in future,” he said.

The MEC said major sporting events like the Comrades Marathon were vital for the province to highlight what KZN had to offer and to provide a boost to the tourism industry. The department said it expected Pietermaritzburg to have 100% occupancy that would spill over into the Midlands, and that eateries would also be busy. This and other related spending had a very positive economic impact on the region. “Last year the estimated direct economic spend for the Comrades Marathon was more than R248 million, and this year it is expected to well exceed this.”

Duma also hoped that the cash injection would trickle down to all communities along the route and throughout the province. “The excitement, camaraderie and spirit of the race will once again spill over as thousands of spectators cheer the runners on, encouraging them to keep going to the end. “We can’t wait for the second post-pandemic Comrades Marathon this Sunday, and we wish all the runners the best of luck for this year’s down run. Don’t leave us in a hurry, stay on longer, rest and enjoy our hospitality,” he said.