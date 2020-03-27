KZN retailers accused of hiking prices amid panic buying

Durban - A Durban businessman has been arrested after he allegedly admitted to food price gouging. He could be jailed or face a fine of R1 million or up to 10% of his annual turnover. The owner of Longbury Meat Market in Phoenix has been arrested for contravening the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) regulations and the Disaster Management Act regulations, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said in a statement. She said they were intensifying the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy towards price-gougers who were using the Covid-19 outbreak to sell food and other products at inflated prices. Following complaints of price gouging, senior officials from the Consumer Protection Services conducted a series of investigations at stores in KZN yesterday.

They included:

Checkstar Supermarket in Phoenix: officials found excessive pricing on Savlon.

Pick * Pay Supermarket (Ballito), Hyper by the Sea in Durban and Pick * Pay in Pietermaritzburg: there are allegations of price increases on Lucky Star tinned fish from R18 to R22 and hand soap from R12 to R17.

SAfair Operations (Pty): consumers lodged complaints against the company for refusing to issue a refund but instead handing over vouchers after deducting a R300 cancellation fee. It has been explained that consumers should not be penalised in view of the national disaster.

The Consumer Goods Scheme Ombudsman has issued a statement warning retailers and airlines of the consequences of non-compliance with the CPA.

He has emphasised that consumers have the right to a refund.

In Pietermaritzburg, a popular supermarket is also being investigated for alleged price gouging. Acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza confirmed yesterday that Derby Supermarket in Pietermaritzburg had been issued with an investigation certificate. The supermarket came under the spotlight after a consumer allegedly caught a staff member changing prices.

The woman used her cellphone to video an employee allegedly changing the price of self-raising flour. She then posted the video to Facebook. In the video, which went viral within minutes, the woman is heard narrating the scene: “So this is what they do, even after we spoke to the manager. They are changing the prices to go even higher”

The female employee grabs the phone from the woman, demanding she stop recording, then calls for security.

Other customers can be heard urging the woman to continue recording, claiming they had also noticed that prices had increased since the lockdown announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday. The video resulted in a call to boycott the supermarket and for the Competition Commission to impose harsh penalties.

Derby Supermarket could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Mabuza said 30 cases were being investigated nationally - 19 by the National Consumer Commission (NCC), 11 by the Competition Commission.

Mabuza said the NCC had received 187 complaints about “excessive price hikes” on items including hand sanitisers, face masks, Dettol and toilet paper.

“I would like to remind suppliers of goods and services to be mindful of the provisions of Section 3 of the Consumer Protection Act of 2008. The act sets out its purpose, which is to reduce and ameliorate any disadvantages experienced in accessing any supply of goods or services by consumers,” Mabuza said.

“The NCC will take stern action against unscrupulous companies or suppliers flouting the CPA,” she said.

Mabuza added the commission had noted the panic-buying that led to shortages of basic consumer goods and price gouging. “I urge all South Africans to continue monitoring the market and to lodge complaints should they notice a sharp price increase,” she said.

Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele also warned major retailers to stop price gouging or face stricter regulations regarding prices.

“There’s no shortage of essential food products, the issue is these must move normally through the value chain without abuse. If there is further abuse that is impossible to control, the government will have to reconsider its position.

“The huge impact on consumers and the economy comes from abuse by large retailers and suppliers.

“Of course, there have been abuses by smaller players such as small pharmacies and small suppliers of masks,” he said. “There are strict government regulations, and it’s the large enterprises that will suffer the most if they don’t comply.

“We call upon chief executives of retail stores and franchise operators to continue working with the government.”

SA National Consumer Union (Sancu) vice-chairperson Clif Johnston called on retailers to stop price exploitation. “Sancu deplores this action; it’s not in the spirit of what we’re looking at, it’s pure profiteering and against consumers. We applaud the authorities for taking swift action.

“We think it is excellent that they are not only taking action, but are naming and shaming,” Johnston said.

KZN consumers can report price gouging to Consumer.Complaints @kznedtea.gov.za or WhatsApp: 0824580706 or 0823746660.

