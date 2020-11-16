KZN road fatalities decreased over past two years

Thulasizwe Nkomo Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL has seen a decline in the number of road accidents and fatalities since 2018, despite horrific accidents that have claimed the lives of 42 people in the past three months. This is according to KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, who was speaking at the commemoration of World Remembrance Day for road accident victims in Bergville yesterday. The event, which started in 2005, takes place each year on the third Sunday of November. Ntuli said KZN had always been the province with the highest number of road accidents and fatalities, but there were signs of a decrease in these from 2018 to this year.

“In 2018, from January to December, we had 2 197 deaths from 1 904 accidents, and last year we had 2 031 deaths from 1 787 accidents.

“This year, we are sitting at 1 492 deaths from 1 363 accidents,” he said.

He expressed concern about the increase in fatal road accidents involving trucks in the province, after at least 42 people lost their lives in the space of three months.

This year’s ceremony was held at the Bergville Sports Complex after a prayer was said, and wreaths were laid at the scene of a fatal crash where a suspected drunk driver caused an accident that killed seven people on the R74 in Bergville last year.

Ntuli said a meeting had been planned with the trucking industry to see how they could work together to restore safety on the roads.

“Besides the meeting that we have planned, with our authority as the department, we have started visiting

truck weighbridges in KZN. The province has 16 weighbridges on different roads, including the N2 and N3, which are the busiest roads used by the trucking industry.

“We hope that by visiting these places, we will have good results,” said Ntuli.

He said that this year, in keeping with the theme of “first responders”, they recognised those who were the first to respond to accident scenes.

“We recognise the selfless men and women who rescue, care for, and support victims of road trauma. To those who are present here, we say that, indeed, it takes a brave human being to bear what the emergency personnel witness in the course of their duties.

“The nature of your work is not easy, yet you still persevere and make sacrifices to ensure safety on our roads and, importantly, to save lives. Therefore, today we wish to pay special tribute to all law enforcement officers, emergency services and health personnel,”

said Ntuli. He encouraged members of the public to support emergency services personnel and not abuse them – as in recent reported cases where their work vehicles had been hijacked.

Ntuli said road safety was everyone’s responsibility and urged churches, leaders, and other community organisations to speak about the importance of road safety and encourage everyone to be involved.

“The department will intensify its multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations across the province, and educational campaigns in the lead-up to the festive season and beyond, in order to reduce road carnage.”

Road accident survivor Samkelo Khumalo said: “There is life after an accident, but let us obey and adhere to all the rules of the road. Let us fasten our seat belts and let us refrain from drinking and driving. Let us pledge to be safe on the road, because road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

The Mercury