FiLE IMAGE/ANA

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda has said his department will be pulling out all stops in ensuring that community policing is improved and community-crime fighting structures are given adequate support to be the eyes and ears of the police.



Kaunda was speaking on the back of a police report that revealed a staggering 1417 suspects were arrested in a number of clampdowns and sting operations spanning throughout the province.





" “We would like to commend the police for the sterling work in ridding our communities of crime. As the provincial government, we have always maintained that the majority of the men and women in uniform are committed to their work. It is only a few rogue elements who are tarnishing the good image of hard-working police officers,” Kaunda said.





Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the operations were carried out following a crime threat analysis conducted recently.





"Those arrested were charged for murder, possession of unlicenced firearms, robberies, carjackings, rapes, drunken driving and assault. Operations that were conducted included roadblocks, suspect raids, inspections at liquor outlets, cordon and search operations and high visibility patrols at various parts of the province," she said.





Of the 1417 nabbed, 277 were arrested for drug-related crimes while 130 were arrested for drunken driving.





"A total of 69 firearms and 540 rounds of ammunition were recovered. The firearms that were seized included 61 pistols, four assault rifles, two homemade

firearms and two shotguns," she said.





Kaunda outlined government’s bold plan to fight crime in the province, adding that more effort will be given in reducing the proliferation of illegal firearms drugs and liquor outlets.





“These are the main drivers of contact crimes that we continue to witness in our communities. We have also committed ourselves in assessing

the functionality of police stations in areas that are hardest hit by violent crimes,” he said.





The Mercury