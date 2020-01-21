Picture: Ichigo121212/Pixabay

Durban - Police are on the hunt for 14 prisoners who managed to escape from custody on Monday afternoon. According to provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, 16 prisoners jumped out of the prison transport vehicle as it was travelling from the Durban Central police station to the Westville Correctional facility. "The prisoners made a run for it while the truck was stationary at the traffic lights near McDonald’s fast food outlet on KE Masinga (Old Fort) Road. The driver noticed the prisoners running from the truck while he waited for the traffic light to turn green. When the driver went to inspect the back of the truck, he found that the lock had been cut. Police are investigating how that happened,” she said.

Police re-arrested two of the men an hour after they escaped. Mbele said the men were charged with escaping from lawful custody.

The identities of the escaped prisoners or their pictures were not released to the media at the time of reporting.

A source said the two men who were re-arrested were charged for housebreaking and possession of heroin. One of the men on the run was charged for robbery. Nine of the escapees were illegal immigrants and two others were charged for possession of heroin.