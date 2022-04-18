KZN SAPS provincial commissioner, Community Safety MEC to visit family of deceased Search and Rescue officer

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni, together with the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, will be visiting the family of a Search and Rescue police officer who died while on duty on Sunday. Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara, 42, from the Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue (SAR) Police Diving Unit, drowned on Sunday morning while conducting a search in the Msunduzi River for three victims that drowned earlier in the week.

Mjwara experienced difficulty and drowned. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival. Leah, a K9 from the Durban Central SAR unit, also died during the incident while trying to save Mjwara. Nkonyeni, and Mkhwanazi are expected to visit the residence at Thornville, Pietermaritzburg, Monday afternoon.

The passing of Mjwara comes after last week’s heavy rains that saw many people lose their lives and a large number of families displaced. According to the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, the death toll currently stands at 443, with eThekwini having 399, Ilembe District 30, King Cetshwayo 5, Ugu 7 and uMzinyathi 2. THE MERCURY