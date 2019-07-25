Durban - THE 75-year-old L Bodasing Primary School in KwaDukuza, which has close ties to the history of South African Indians, was gutted in a suspected arson attack on Tuesday. The school, located in a farming area and now under the Department of Education, was built by the Indian community in 1944. It now provides classes for rural children between grades 1-5.

A source close to the school said they were devastated.

“The school has about five classrooms, two of those are gone and one is extensively damaged and its roof could cave in. We will need close to R300000 to rebuild,” said the source.

He said desks, books and other items were destroyed.

“The learners and the teachers had left school around 2.30pm and one teacher left around 3.30pm. After that teacher left, someone broke in and set fire to the basement. Because the school has wooden floors and the roof is asbestos, the fire burned almost everything.

“We have no electricity that could start a fire, we have not had it for six years. We have no water or telephone lines. There have been numerous incidents of vandalism. This year, we have had close to 19 break-ins. People were breaking in to steal food, it was so bad that we have to take the food and the pots with us after school.”

REMAINS of L Bodasing Primary School which was torched in a suspected arson attack on Tuesday. It is believed the fire was started in the basement.





The source said when schools resumed a few weeks ago, they found there had been a break-in, a week later, there was another.

“We suspect that the person who started the fire could not find what they were looking for and out of frustration they set the school on fire.”

Education department officials visited the school yesterday and the department is believed to be considering moving pupils to other schools.

“This school has a rich history, it was built by the Indian community but over the last 10 years it has been on the decline,” said the source.

Chairperson of the school governing body Roman Zulu said: “What is going to happen to these children, they are small and cannot sit at home and the other schools are far and there is no public transport.”

Education department spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said it was waiting for a report from the district on the incident. He called on the community to protect the school. “We take a dim view of the incident.

“While we wait for the police to investigate, it would be unfortunate to find that the school was torched by someone who was looking to steal.”

The news of the damage elicited an outpouring of anger and sadness by social media users. One user on Facebook said: “Really!! So sad!! The school is struggling for years to keep going with the little things they have and then this! Makes me very sad!! Hope the government will be able to assist with the rebuild. It is much needed for the children attending the school!”

