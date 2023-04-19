KZN school nutrition programme back on track: Premier

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the “glitches” that led to the disruption of the provision of food to pupils across the province under the school nutrition programme have been resolved. Dube-Ncube assured members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) on Tuesday that the last district that had been affected by the glitches was attended to on Tuesday.

She made the remarks while responding to a debate during a sitting of the provincial legislature, where she had just tabled her budget. The provincial government has been heavily criticised after it emerged that thousands of pupils have gone hungry across the province since schools reopened last week following what unions termed a “mishandling” of the school nutrition programme tender. There have also been allegations that, in cases where food supplies were available, the food was not fit for human consumption.

Teacher unions had claimed that the source of the problem was that the department had changed the manner in which the food was provided. It had appointed one supplier to provide food to thousands of schools in the province. Previously, there were several suppliers servicing the schools and often these suppliers were close to schools, making it convenient for them to service them.

Responding to the criticism, the premier dismissed suggestions that the government had not responded to the challenges, telling MPLs that Education MEC Mbali Frazer had acted when she became aware of the problems. “We want to put on record here to all the honourable members that the MEC for Education did indeed advise us last week that there were glitches in terms of the programme. “She quickly took it upon herself with her senior manager to work on this matter,” said the premier.

“That is why you would not see us blowing things out of proportion about the matter because we knew that there was good work being done by the MEC for Education. “Today[Tuesday] you are witnesses (that) in all the districts the pupils are getting their meals. “The district that was lagging behind, which will also be up to date by today (Tuesday) is Ugu, and you can go and verify that yourself,” she said.

The DA mayor in Umngeni Municipality, Chris Pappas, on Tuesday took aim at those who had failed to avert this situation, saying the failure had been “heartless and cruel”. In a video posted on social media, Pappas said the situation was unacceptable. “I’ve been hearing on the news about the food-supply problems in schools. Some of the leaders of this province are heartless,” he said, adding that these leaders were managing funds that were meant to feed the children. “Some of the children have one meal a day. This is very painful. There are children who have not eaten,” he said, adding that some of the food that was made available was not fit for human consumption.