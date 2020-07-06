KZN sees biggest spike in Covid-19 cases in last seven days

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Four KwaZulu-Natal teachers and a school security guard have died after contracting Covid-19. The latest statistics show that infections are sharply on the increase in schools, with 306 teachers, 81 pupils and 42 other employees of the Education Department testing positive for the virus. During a media briefing yesterday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said two of the teachers who had succumbed to the virus were from Zululand, one was from Umzinyathi and another from uMlazi. The security guard was employed at a school in ILembe. Zikalala flagged the uMgungundlovu District with “the most drastic increase” of 239 infections in the last week and a total of 1833 cases of Covid-19. However, the eThekwini Metro remains KZN’s hot spot with 7666 Covid-19-positive patients.

“UMgungundlovu District had a drastic increase from 26 to 125 cases per 100000 population in 11 days. In fact, recently, uMgungundlovu District has been reporting more cases daily than ILembe,” Zikalala said.

The district, which includes Pietermaritzburg, has been the hardest hit with 93 positive cases in schools.

At least 76 teachers had contracted the virus, while seven pupils and 10 department officials also tested positive for Covid-19.

Saturday marked 100 days since the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country. KZN also experienced its biggest jump in positive cases to date.

“Last Sunday, KZN registered 7786 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 112 deaths, and 3417 recoveries. These figures have grown astronomically in the past week to 13984 positive cases and 182 deaths. We have had 4197 recoveries. This represents the biggest jump to date, which once again bears testimony to the fact that we are well and truly on our way towards reaching the peak of the virus in KZN and the country,” said Zikalala.

He added that instances in which people appeared to be in denial about the very existence of the virus were deeply troubling. Zikalala strongly denounced this as flawed thinking.

“This poses the risk of increasing the rate of transmissions due to reckless behaviour. Covid-19 is here. It is deadly and will cause unprecedented devastation if we do not change the way we behave,” he warned.

Another worrying finding, Zikalala said, was that the number of deceased patients with no recorded comorbidities was on the increase. The most commonly recorded comorbidities among the deceased included hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

A total of 16 (6%) deceased patients were reported to have been HIV positive, he said.

Speaking on the economic impact of the global pandemic, Zikalala said enterprises, households and individuals had been affected in unprecedented ways.

While the easing of lockdown restrictions to level 3 brought some kind of relief with increased economic activity across various sectors of the economy, Zikalala raised concerns that many people were not adhering to social distancing and health protocols.

The Department for Economic Development (Edtea) conducted weekly engagements with various sectors in the industries and found that most companies were facing closure and noted a spike in Section 189 retrenchment processes.

It found that some of the top challenges confronting businesses included the cancellation or reduction of orders due to subdued demand, and employees contracting the virus, compelling them to further shut down for building disinfection.

“This negatively affects productivity, at the same time creating heightened safety anxiety among other staff,” he said.

Orders to big businesses had significantly reduced on the back of low income levels among the public, a considerable number of whom had not been working during lockdown levels 5 and 4, said Zikalala.

He said a substantial part of the population was still sceptical about venturing into public spaces out of fear of contracting the dreaded virus.

Most companies reported that the eligibility criteria for most relief funds offered by the government excluded a number of them, and further worsened their cash flow positions.

“In cases where businesses have accessed the government’s relief funds, they have reported that the funding instruments are not agile enough to respond to the real and immediate business challenges,” Zikalala said.

He added that as grim as the current statistics were, the curve had not yet exceeded the projected prevalence and bed occupancy rates.

The exponential growth in the number of patients who had to be admitted to hospital after testing positive had resulted in a higher Covid-19 bed occupancy rate, which currently stands at 10% of the active cases.

By this weekend, the province had 694 patients admitted in private hospitals and 283 in public facilities.

A total of 121 patients had been admitted in the intensive care unit in both public and private facilities. Of those admitted to ICU, 37% had required ventilation.

Zikalala said that 160 patients had been admitted in high care units in both private and public facilities.

“We emphasise once again that we are now in the eye of the storm. It is vital that we abide by the regulations and take all the necessary safety precautions. We should, at all times, be mindful of our safety during social interaction; and adhere to protocols,” he said.

* If someone tests positive in the workplace, do not panic. Contact the National Institute for Communicable Diseases at 0800 029 999, or the Provincial Hotline on 033 846 6000, or use the WhatsApp number 060 012 3456.

The Mercury