KZN small business hit hardest by loadshedding









Small business owners have been hardest hit by the rolling blackouts as they do not have generators to keep their operations running during load shedding. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Small business owners have been hardest hit by the rolling blackouts as they do not have generators to keep their operations running during load shedding. Instead of reaping the profits of festive season sales, many of these businesses could face closure if the lights remain off. Yesterday power utility Eskom could not comment on whether load shedding would continue for the rest of the week, saying it would continue to keep people informed about the status of the electricity grid. Business owners and local business organisations told The Mercury yesterday that small business owners had been hard hit by the rolling blackouts as they did not have generators to keep their operations running during the power cuts. Highway resident and baker Debbie Roets said she had to throw away two Christmas cakes after the oven switched off while they were baking.

“I bake from home and the Christmas fruit cakes need expensive ingredients. They need three hours to cook and with load shedding it has been a nightmare.

“We try to go according to the schedule but the schedule was off. I managed to bake 80 so far and still have a lot more to bake.

“Load shedding and deadlines are not a good combination,” Roets said.

A Scottburgh businessman, who asked not to be named, said while his clients understood that he was not to blame for the load shedding, it was frustrating as he was just starting his business.

“My company specialises in access control and automation. Most of our systems require electricity and have to be online. Load shedding has affected us considerably. I have had very upset clients because I could not receive emails.

“No one wants to lose their hard-earned cash around this time of the year,” he said.

Another resident, who runs a business in Kloof, said his store had a generator that ran on between 40 to 70 litres of diesel per hour, depending on the load.

“Now factor in the cost of diesel at R16 per litre and that is where the problem comes in. We have to fill generators and are expected to pay a R10 000 bill,” he said.

Isipingo Business Forum chairperson Junaid Iqbal said load shedding was a major problem, especially for fast food outlets and supermarkets.

“This is a very busy time for these businesses, mainly supermarkets as residents are wanting to buy goods for the festive season.

“Load shedding also leads to backlogs at fuel stations,” he said.

Durban South business forum spokesperson Jaco Wijnmaalen said small business owners were not able to buy big enough generators to help alleviate the pressure of load shedding.

“It is as the saying goes, if you fail to plan then you plan to fail. The only way to combat this is if people work around load shedding,” Wijnmaalen said.

He added that it was unfair that businesses were still expected to pay for electricity, which should be available all the time.

Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business chief executive Melanie Veness said factories were massively hit by load shedding.

“Ramping down a factory takes ages and it takes longer to ramp it up again. You find there is a loss in equipment. For those factories that spray paint cars, they have to ensure that the apparatus used are properly cleaned, otherwise it sets in the machinery. It is a massive disaster,” she said.

Veness said the issue was exacerbated by water cuts that have plagued some areas.

“This is due to electricity being needed to run reservoirs and those reservoirs can run dry. It takes a while to recharge. Load shedding also triggers faults. It is a nightmare from the point of view of the city and businesses,” she said.

iLembe Chamber of Commerce chief executive Cobus Oelofse said they had been inundated with complaints, especially from smaller hospitality businesses that were caught off guard by the sudden announcement.

“A further complication is the delays in energising the circuit after load shedding. The chamber is working with especially the KwaDukuza Municipality to ensure that switching happens smoothly without any unnecessary delays,” he said.

Oelofse added that load shedding came at the worst time of the year for the manufacturing sector.

“They are meant to be working all-out before the annual shut down. It is not only our tourism and hospitality sector that is suffering, but also real estate sales. The investment appeal of our district is suffering some real reputational damage,” he said.

Neil Roets, chief executive of Debt Rescue, said load shedding and the water cuts were having a devastating impact on small business because when they occur many businesses cannot continue to operate.

“What we have seen is that because of the power cuts and load shedding there is a down time on internet services and that affects people.

“A lot of businesses need internet to liaise with their clients.

“The effect is far-reaching, especially as it also impacts on water.”

Eskom yesterday implemented stage 2 rotational load shedding for most of the day.

It said load shedding was required all day to cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves at pumped storage schemes.

The Mercury