Thursday, June 29, 2023

KZN Social Development MEC to roll out assistance to Inanda residents hard hit by the recent storm

A woman walks past her house that was destroyed by a storm in Inanda.

Inanda north od Durban was hardest hit by a storm on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo

Published 46m ago

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza announced on Thursday that the Department would be rolling out assistance to storm victims in Inanda, north of Durban.

The area was reported to be hardest hit by Tuesday’s storm after a landspout, which resembles a tornado, destroyed houses and left dozens of people displaced.

A statement on Thursday said the department in collaboration with other stakeholders would on June 29 provide humanitarian relief to the families affected at the Shembe Memorial School.

“Heavy rains, accompanied by a tornado (confirmed to be a landspout) wrought havoc in some parts of eThekwini Municipality, leaving people with no roofs over their heads,” said the department.

It said the MEC would provide Social Relief of Distress grants to the victims following the profiling done by social workers when Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube went to assess damage in the area on Wednesday.

“MEC Khoza said the Department of Social Development had the responsibility to ensure that families who had been affected were receiving adequate support and assistance in the form of Social Relief of Distress,” said the statement.

KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said on Thursday that the agricultural sector had also suffered losses, with four gardens in Inanda wards 51, 54, and 55 affected. Additionally, approximately 700 chicken broilers in Inanda were adversely affected.

Ndlovu added that houses in the eThekwini metro bore the brunt of the devastation, with approximately 70 houses completely destroyed and a further 110 houses partially damaged.

“This has affected a total of 552 people, leaving 151 individuals homeless,” she said.

THE MERCURY

weatherSocial Development DepartmentDurbanKwaZulu-NatalStorm Damage

