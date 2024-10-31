KZN South Coast boasts seven Blue Flag beaches for summer season

The South Coast is hoping for a tourism boom this summer holidays, especially as seven beaches along the coastline have prestigious Blue Flag status. Two North Coast beaches also have full Blue Flag status.

The beaches are Marina Beach, Trafalgar Beach, Southport Beach, Umzumbe Beach, Ramsgate Beach, Hibberdene Beach which are all in Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, Pennington Beach in Umdoni Municipality, Blythedale Beach and Thompson Bay Beach which are both in KwaDukuza Municipality on the KZN North Coast. Five other beaches are Blue Flag pilot sites - Rocky Bay Beach, Preston Beach, Umthwalume Beach, Scottburgh Beach in Umdoni Municipality and St Michael’s Beach in Ray Nkonyeni Municipality. The Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards for the 2024/25 season was recently hosted by WESSA (Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa) and the V&A Waterfront.

Managed by WESSA in South Africa and internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), the Blue Flag Programme sets rigorous environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria for coastal destinations worldwide. Dr Vusumuzi Sibiya, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), stated: “The Blue Flag is a strong reassurance for visitors that our waters are clean and safe, encouraging them to visit. With tourism being one of the biggest local economy drivers, this has a positive knock-on effect for so many other local businesses, including accommodation, restaurants, sports and recreational activities, as well as the informal market.” Sibiya said Blue Flag beaches offer a sense of security to visitors, contributing to the South Coast’s reputation as a desirable holiday destination.

SCTIE noted that its marketing efforts highlighted the appeal of these beaches, which draw tourists to the KZN South Coast and bolster local businesses. SCTIE’s “Embrace Summer!” campaign will promote KZN’s high number of Blue Flag beaches across various platforms, targeting both local and international tourists. “There are also ongoing community-driven initiatives such as Tidy Towns and Keep Scottburgh Beautiful that have bolstered beach cleanliness and safety while promoting these beaches across their platforms,” added Sibiya.

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) said Blue Flag designations for beaches were essential for the KZN coastline’s appeal. Brett Tungay, Fedhasa East Coast chairperson, underscored the certification’s value for both tourists and municipalities. “When we are marketing and we have beaches that are Blue Flag, it gives the travelling public peace of mind about what kind of experience they can expect,” he said. “It also sets a benchmark for municipalities in terms of what is expected of them to make the best visitor experience possible if they have a beach.”

According to WESSA, the benefits of Blue Flag status extend beyond tourism. Through WESSA’s Blue Flag Programme, communities are encouraged to engage in coastal conservation activities, from water quality monitoring to coastal clean-ups. “Today, we celebrate beaches, marinas, and tourism boat operators that have met the stringent requirements for Blue Flag and Green Coast status, as well as the passionate people behind these efforts,” said WESSA CEO Cindy-Lee Cloete at the awards ceremony.