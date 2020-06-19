KZN south coast municipality under fire for increasing its tariffs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - South Coast residents under the Ugu District Municipality can expect to pay more for water, despite the erratic supply, after council passed a vote to increase water tariffs. In its budget for the 2020-21 financial year delivered by deputy mayor Phumlile Mthiyane during a virtual meeting a few days ago, the municipality imposed an 8% increase on water and sanitation. However, the increase has angered opposition parties who felt it was unjustified as the municipality was failing to ensure a steady water supply of piped water. Opposition parties argued that the municipality was also struggling to collect millions of rand owed to it by consumers. “The municipality is failing to deliver water, it is supposed to deliver piped water, but instead water tankers are delivered,” said IFP councillor in Ugu, Sifundo Ngwane. He said the water problem was not solved, water tankers currently in the area were funded by the province because of Covid-19, adding that should the province pull them out there would be a crisis.

Ngwane said residents owe the municipality billions and residents were refusing to pay because of incorrect billing.

Speaking on the budget, Ngwane described it as a “pipe-dream” that toys with the public’s emotions.

“They have outlined all these things that they want to do, all the projects they told people will happen, except they have no money in the bank to do them, even the grants are under question now.”

“Last year one of the officials told the council the municipality was heading for disaster where councillors will not get paid and service providers will not get paid. Now, service providers are not getting paid and invoices are piling up,” he said.

DA councillor Leonard Ngcobo said they had opposed the budget.

“The essence of the budget was an 8% increase in water and sanitation charges.

“The DA caucus opposed the budget for a number of reasons. The budget is unfunded. Clearly, the stipulated expenditure exceeded the anticipated income by a staggering R157 million,” he said.

“Ugu District Municipality is technically insolvent. We will continue to urge the MEC for Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs to place the municipality under section 139 administration and for Umgeni Water to take over the bulk water supply and administration thereof, throughout the entire region,” he said.

Ugu spokesperson France Zama said the budget had complied with all legal structures and they were getting ready to implement it on July 1.

“The argument opposition parties are making is shallow, we buy in bulk from Umgeni and Eskom who have increased their rates - who is suppose to absorb those costs?” he asked.

The Mercury