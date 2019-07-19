Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu

Durban - COMMUNITIES that vandalised their own schools during service delivery protests have been warned to stop the disturbing practice, with the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Education saying it would no longer foot the bill for their rebuilding. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu’s warning follows a similar hard stance by his Gauteng counterpart Panyaza Lesufi who earlier this month said that his department would not repair schools that were damaged by protesters.

The uncompromising stance taken by both MECs has received backing from the Department of Basic Education.

Frustrated at the slow pace of service delivery, communities across the country have often resorted to damaging government infrastructure such as schools and clinics.

Mshengu, who said the onus was on communities to protect their schools, issued the stern warning when he tabled his R54billion budget for the 2019-20 financial year.

“Whilst we plead with the community to work with the department, we equally want to send a stern warning that we will not rebuild schools that are deliberately vandalised by communities until the perpetrators are arrested.

“People must take full responsibility for their actions and communities must learn not to protect criminals,” Mshengu said.

Speaking at the Pietermaritzburg legislature on Wednesday, Mshengu said any hope of fixing vandalised schools rests with the perpetrators being found and brought to book.

He said their finances were already stretched and the department cannot afford to work backwards.

“The infrastructure budget is stretched to the limit and this year we are completing the schools that are already under way.

“We want to reiterate our call to communities to take charge of safety in our schools. This includes fighting against the brazen destruction of school property as we have seen at Mnyezaneni High School in Mpofana, Dundee Secondary School and others in different parts of the province.”

The Mercury understands that the school in Mooi River is so badly damaged that criminals were allegedly using some of the classrooms as an abattoir to slaughter stolen cattle.

Jomo Sibiya, the education portfolio committee chairperson, said it was unacceptable for the community to vandalise schools.

“It cannot be that when the community wants water or electricity, they burn a school.

“That means we are not going forward, we are not building new schools, but repairing ones that had been damaged. There are still many areas that are in desperate need of new schools,” he said.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the position taken by these two MECs on vandalism was not a national directive from Minister Angie Motshekga but was due to frustration.

“The MECs are at the coalface of service delivery, they get blamed when there are no schools and poor infrastructure. What this (stance) is doing, is taking this back to the community, to say look at what you have done. It’s their children who cannot go to school,” he said.

Besides the cost of repairing the schools, which was difficult to quantify, there was psychological damage done to children when they see their school in flames, he said.

“We need to consider that if something like this (school burnt) and no one is held accountable, we are saying to the children ‘it’s alright, you can do it too,” said Mhlanga.

A primary school in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, was burnt down earlier this month during a community protest.

At the time of the incident, Lesufi said the department would not fix the school because it had been damaged by the community. He later said that since the community denied torching the school, which was corroborated by the principal, the department would try to assist.

The government has been forced to spend millions of rand to repair schools damaged deliberately by community members.

In the run-up to the May national elections, the community of Vuwani in Limpopo burnt the Vari Primary School to vent their frustrations about service delivery.

In the run-up to the local government elections of 2016, the same community torched close to 30 schools as they fought the Municipal Demarcation Board over municipal boundaries.

Meanwhile, Mshengu said there were still schools that were a danger to pupils and teachers and needed attention.

He said about 455 schools still had asbestos roofing, a health hazard, which the department was working to eradicate and 1377 schools had pit latrines.

He said that while the department will complete the building of eight schools this year, no new school will be built without a detailed needs analysis.

“Where new ordinary schools will be built, it will be after thorough needs assessment.”

