A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot and wounded by a taxi driver during an altercation on Saturday afternoon near Verulam, north of Durban.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting as the police said only officers from a security company at the scene when they arrived at the scene.

According to security company Reaction Unit South Africa, at approximately 16:42 on Saturday they were called out to Cottonlands, near Verulam after receiving reports of a shooting.





“Upon arrival a 24-year-old man was found lying on the roadside. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his abdomen which exited through his back. Medics stabilised him on scene before transporting him to hospital,” the company said in a statement.



“It is alleged that the victim was shot by a taxi driver during an altercation. He was dumped on the side of the road before the taxi sped off,” Reaction Unit said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane on Sunday confirmed that the police were investigating a case of attempted murder.

“When the police arrived at the scene, we found only the security company present so the motive for the crime is not known. The victim is currently in hospital and his condition is unknown at this stage."