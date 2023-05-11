KZN taxi owners, security guards arrested for the alleged attempted murder of a passenger during a shooting

Durban - Four alleged suspects were arrested during an intelligence-led investigation by Provincial Organised Crime officers in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, for the attempted murder of a passenger during a shooting that left three minibus taxis riddled with bullets. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police made the breakthrough in the investigation on Wednesday.

This comes after members from the Organised Crime unit raided a security company’s offices in Durban on May 5, 2023. “Officers seized four AK-47 assault rifles and four pistols. These firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether they have been used in the commission of crimes,” he said.

AK-47 automatic weapons seized during an intelligence-led investigation by Provincial Organised Crime in KZN that led to the arrest of four suspects for the alleged attempted murder of a minibus taxi passenger in Ulundi. Picture: Supplied. Police said the ages of the suspects behind the attempted murder of a 38-year-old taxi passenger ranged between 34 and 51. “The passenger sustained a gunshot wound during a shooting at the Ulundi 19 turn-off in Babanango on April 27, 2023,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said when police responded to the shooting they found three minibus taxis riddled with bullet holes. He said one passenger had been wounded by a bullet, and rushed to hospital for treatment. “The four suspects, two of whom are taxi owners, and the others security guards at the local taxi rank, were also charged with malicious damage to property,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda added that the 51-year-old suspect was also charged for another case of attempted murder. He said a 55-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting along the Nkonjeni Mayiwane Road in Ulundi on the afternoon of January 23, 2023. “The victim was driving his vehicle when another motor vehicle came from behind and drove parallel to him before the passenger of the other vehicle fired several gunshots at him. He survived the shooting, but sustained serious injuries. Three schoolchildren to whom he had offered a lift, escaped the shooting unharmed,” Netshiunda said.