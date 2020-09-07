KZN teacher held for murder of colleague

THULASIZWE NKOMO Durban - A teacher, with another suspect, has been arrested for the murder of her pregnant colleague in the Winterton area, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. In July, a burnt-out bakkie was found with a body inside which was later identified as that of eight-months’ pregnant Hlengiwe Ndaba, 35, a teacher at a school in Amangwe. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the body was burnt beyond recognition and the vehicle had bullet holes in it. Last week the police made a breakthrough in the case when they arrested a 37-year-old woman.

“She appeared before the Weenen Magistrate’s Court on September 4. She was remanded in custody until September 10.

The accused was a teacher at the same school as the deceased,” said Gwala.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, September 3 at Emmaus area in connection with the same case. He is expected to appear tomorrow before the Weenen Magistrate’s Court,” she said.

Thirona Moodley, the provincial chief executive of the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said they were shocked at the arrest of a teacher in connection with the murder of a colleague.

“The killing of a teacher is a loss to the profession, the school and the community,” said Moodley.

“It would be unfortunate if the teacher is found guilty of the charge. Teachers are governed by the code of conduct and the criminal justice system, therefore, we will leave it to the criminal justice system to pronounce on the arrested. However, we commend the police for the arrest,” Moodley said.

National Teachers Union (Natu) president Allen Thompson conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased, adding that the justice system should do whatever was necessary to ensure that justice was served.

“We respect the principle of being innocent until proven guilty, and we will follow the matter closely and wait on the justice system to conclude the case,” said Thompson.

A KZN Department of Education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said the matter was now in the hands of the police.

“We will follow the matter and let the law take its course, and then make a decision according to the court ruling,” said Mahlambi.

The Mercury