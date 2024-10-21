KZN teacher recognised for innovative lessons

KwaZulu-Natal teacher, who received the national Excellence in Secondary School Teaching award last year, continues to be recognised for his passion for the profession. Usiphatheleni Khanyile, 35, is currently in Shanghai, China, attending a seminar that focuses on education policy and practice in developing countries.

The seminar, hosted by the East China Normal University in Shanghai, with other organisers including the International Center for Teaching Education and the UNESCO Chair in Teacher Education, ends on October 24. There are 22 people attending the seminar from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Cambodia, Mauritius, Grenada, and Egypt, including fellow educators and government officials from education ministries, among others. “The Mercury” last year reported that the Geography teacher, from Sibusisiwe Comp Tech High School in Umbumbulu, won an award at the National Teaching Awards for his unique teaching style of performing songs on the topics he was teaching.

The Grade 10 to 12 teacher boasts a 100% pass rate. He said his Geowemah songs are sponsored by the Trevor Noah Foundation and comprise different genres to accommodate all pupils. The songs are available not only to pupils in South Africa but globally on Spotify and other platforms. Speaking from Shanghai, Khanyile expressed his gratitude for the recognition he had received from various stakeholders, including his school, the district, and the province, since winning the award.

He said this acknowledgement had greatly boosted his self-confidence as an educator. Recalling what he had learnt so far from the seminar, Khanyile said in China, education was a top priority. “I have also received an additional grant from the Young African Leaders Initiative under USAID to record more Geography songs for the learners.” With regard to the seminar, Khanyile said he received a letter from the Education Ministry in June indicating that he had been selected to attend the seminar together with four colleagues from Limpopo and Mpumalanga, who also won national awards. “The purpose of the seminar is to enlighten me, to see how education is run in other countries to improve myself, and also to share (back home) the outstanding techniques of delivering lessons using digital intelligence.”

He said the seminar emphasised the importance of educators improving their qualifications so that there was quality teaching and learning.

“China practises inclusive education in a way that in some schools, learners with special needs will be in the same class as other learners, but that requires more than one education specialist in a classroom.” According to Khanyile, the ratio of teachers to pupils in a classroom was low, which enabled teachers to dedicate ample time to each pupil, fostering a conducive learning environment. “The teaching profession in China is respected and of high regard; that is why there are so many teachers to cater for students,” he said, adding that China allocates 4% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to education, ensuring that all schools have the necessary resources