Durban - KwaZulu Natal teachers, Ruwaida Kader, from W.A Lewitt Primary, Taahirah Loonat, from Paul Sykes Primary and Thembekile Cele, from Wiggins Secondary School won first, second and third in the 10th anniversary year of the Woolworths Educational Programme and MySchool Teacher’s Day national competition.
An incredible achievement as a record of almost 50 000 South African school children nominated their outstanding teachers who has been the shining star making a difference in their young lives.
Overall winner, Kader, was nominated by pupil, Zayan Allee. He commended Kader for her shining example of goodness and generosity beyond the call of duty as well as being a steady, bright light in many South African children’s lives.
Second prize winner, Loonat, a foundation phase teacher from Paul Sykes Primary School in Newlands, was nominated by pupil, Kholeka Khumalo. Kholeka’s nomination commended Loonat for her creative and holistic teaching methods, always striving to make every lesson fun and for always being there for her as well as being her biggest supporter.
Third place winner, Thembekile Cele, a Grade 9 teacher from Wiggins Secondary School in Mayville, was nominated by pupil, Babalwa Tshoba,for giving her unwavering support and guidance in her school and home life.