KZN to clear Covid-19 tests backlog

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Covid-19 tests backlog has been reduced from 29000 to 11000 and is expected to be cleared by the end of next week according to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS). Sibulele Bandezi, the KZN area manager for the NHLS, said each day, the backlog was being reduced. The backlog is due to the lack of test kits to process samples. Bandezi added that the Department of Health had moved away from mass testing and adopted a more targeted approach. To meet the demand, Bandezi said the NHLS was utilising every accredited laboratory to assist with Covid-19 testing.

He said work was already being outsourced to private partners which included private laboratories and university and research laboratories.

“We have a number of private labs that we are evaluating before we utilise them to check whether they will be able to test or not,” said Badezi.

The NHLS has not yet received supplies to meet the testing capacity of 36 000 tests per day said Bandezi.

He said as a result of the NHLS receiving limited test kits for the high throughput analysers, they resorted to using semi-integrated platforms where they were also experiencing shortages of critical consumables.

In his speech on South Africa’s response to the pandemic on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the number of infections has been rising rapidly over the past few weeks.

Ramaphosa said nearly a third of all confirmed cases had been recorded in the last week and more than half of all confirmed cases had been recorded over the past two weeks.

In response to the shortage of test kits and other materials that SA is experiencing along with the rest of the world, Ramaphosa added that the government has become targeted in testing by prioritising patients in hospitals, health care workers, vulnerable people, such as the elderly and those in hot spots.

The Mercury