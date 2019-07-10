Picture: Pixabay

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal is the recipient of 24 conditional grants for the 2019/20 financial year, provided by the National Treasury for a specified use. In his Budget speech, Finance MEC Ravi Pillay announced that the largest of these grants fell under the Health Department and included the HIV, TB, malaria and community outreach grant, which would have an allocation of R5.8billion.

The community outreach services component will get R1bn across all nine provinces to fund the minimum wage of community health workers. The health facility revitalisation grant will get R1.3bn in 2019/20 and R1.2bn and R1.3bn in the following two financial years.

A new grant introduced for health to assist provinces to appoint critical staff, received R122.3 million in 2019/20 and thereafter R130.4m and R138.7m in the next two years.

The title deeds restoration grant comes to an end in 2020/21, and will be phased back into the human settlements development grant (HSDG). In KZN, the budget for the HSDG grant amounts to R3.5bn in 2019/20 and thereafter R3.1bn and R2.7bn in the next two years.

An amount of R247m is earmarked in 2019/20 and R400m in 2020/21 for disaster relief.

A new informal settlements upgrading partnership grant has been introduced for the upgrade of informal settlements. The amounts allocated to this grant are R553.8m in 2020/21 and R793.8m in 2021/22.

Social development receives R6.6m and R7.1m in 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years respectively.

Education receives R27m in 2019/20 to improve access to sanitary products for female pupils.

