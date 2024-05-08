KZN Tourism said that as winter cold starts to bite in South Africa, the fish continue to bite KwaZulu-Natal’s warm waters. KZN Tourism said that the province has world-class fishing all year round with the greatest diversity of fishing opportunities in the country.

“It is at the beginning of autumn that the province really comes into its own. In South Africa, more than a million people regard themselves as recreational anglers and bring out their rods either socially, for sport or during holidays.” KZN Tourism added that countrywide, the recreational fishing industry is worth R19 billion per year and supports almost 100 000 jobs. “Recreational fishing is largely seasonal and often linked to holiday peak times. Various types of fishing are available on almost all of the tourism routes across KZN.” Julia Amaral, spokesperson for the Midlands Meander area which stretches Mooi River in the north to Hilton in the South, Karkloof in the east and the foothills of the Drakensberg, said that the areas are one of the country’s most popular fishing destinations.

“Many tourists relish an opportunity to catch a trophy trout, outsmart a wily bass or engage the challenging indigenous yellow fish. Fishing events held throughout the year are also regular attractions to the Meander.” Albert Gatchet, fishing blogger, said that tigerfish are popular. “These toothy terrors are known for explosive hits and powerful runs. They’re underwater bullets with armoured scales and a mouth full of razor-sharp daggers. Oh, and they’re also really fun to catch.” Ian Logie, owner of Local is Lekker Fish Safaris on the KZN South Coast, said KZN doesn’t get as much rain in winter as in summer. “The sea is generally cleaner because there is less silt from the rivers. This means you are more likely to catch fish like shad and Garrick and, with the Sardine Run, lots of game fish come close inshore.”

Logie added that the most exciting winter fishing takes place on the South Coast during the Sardine Run. Evert Saaiman, manager at Angling and Outdoor World said that April is the change-over of the seasons. “The water is still nice and warm, but this is the very best time of all as the big boys come out. This time of year, we have the big competitions, and it is not unusual to bag a couta of over 30kgs.” KZN Tourism said the province has a long coastline with many marine-protected areas which are strictly policed by the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. “Visitors are urged to check any seasonal fishing restrictions, bag limits or protected waters and to ensure that they have the necessary fishing permits.”