KZN Transport Department to pay firm R25m fee to investigate its R17 billion irregular expenditure

DURBAN - THE KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department has come under fire over the appointment of a service provider for a massive R25 million fee to investigate multibillion-rand irregular expenditure that occurred over a seven-year period. Questions have been raised as to how this irregular expenditure had been allowed to run over such a long period.

According to the department, the investigation by the service provider Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions is set to look at: ◆ The reason for irregularities being reported. ◆ Identifying officials responsible for the irregularities.

◆ And to determine whether there was any value for money received from the transactions. The department cited the massive volume of work and lack of internal capacity as the reason behind seeking outside help, in the form of a service provider. The IFP in the KZN Legislature questioned the wisdom behind paying R25m to the service provider, arguing that if there were staff shortages, the department ought to hire more staff.

“How can the KZN Department of Transport justify spending R25 509 300 on an external expert – Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions – for this investigation? A response from the department states that their staff component is insufficient to deal with this volume of transactions,” said IFP MPL Blessed Gwala. “This raises the question: if there is a staff shortage, why is the department not hiring more staff? KZN is known to be grappling with a high unemployment rate among graduates.” He said this indicated that the department’s officials did as they pleased, and showed total disregard for rules and regulations, without any fear of reprisal.

“This indicates that there is a lack of consequence management and monitoring. Clearly, there is a need for greater intervention and enhanced oversight by the National Department of Transport,” Gwala said. He said it was equally concerning that the department had underspent on the KZN budget for transport infrastructure by R1.64 billion in the 2019/20 financial year, due to poor performance by some contractors. “The IFP has, in the past, raised concerns about government departments which appoint incompetent contractors that provide poor workmanship. Serious questions must be asked: how were these incompetent contractors awarded tenders to build roads? Where are the checks and balances? Is there collusion between these companies and departmental officials?” Gwala asked. DA MPL Sharon Hoosen said it was worrying that the department was using good money to employ consultants to do the jobs of officials who were being paid, but were not performing.

“The questions that need answering are: why has this department continued to employ individuals who clearly just turn a blind eye to corruption to save their jobs? And, where are MEC Peggy Nkonyeni and her senior officials in all of this mess?” Hoosen asked. She called on Nkonyeni to implement consequence management processes, and called for the naming and shaming of the individuals responsible for the wrongdoing. “She must provide a list of implicated supervisors and officials to the portfolio committee. Transparency in disciplinary matters is the only way the department will ever root out corruption and put a stop to the mafia-like behaviour within the department,” Hoosen said.

Transport portfolio committee chairperson Sbonelo Mtshali said while they had been updated by the department on the appointment of the service provider, they were equally disappointed at the costs that came with it. “This money could have been used to build a road or bridge, but is now being used to investigate wrongful conduct in the department,” said Mtshali. He said they were comforted that the auditor-general was aware of the appointment, and stressed that they wanted the investigation to be concluded in the prescribed time frame.