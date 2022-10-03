KZN Transport Department urged to clamp down on bogus driving schools

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has been urged to keep an eye on new driving schools in the province, in addition to eliminating corruption in the issuing of driving licences. The IFP said some driving schools were established “overnight”.

“Instead of their core mandate being to produce quality drivers, some of these driving schools are merely interested in making money,” said IFP KZN provincial spokesperson for Transport Steven Moodley. Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said KZN was the first province to advance the process of regulating driving schools. “We have a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with driving schools in the province to ensure they assist in ending fraud in the issuing of driver’s licences.”

Ncalane said the department also had a database of all driving schools in the province and they had all agreed on a standard manual to be used. Ncalane added that there was a specialised unit that investigated the issuing of fake licences, and that unit included instructors, examiners and applicants. Public relations officer for the KZN Ubumbano Driving School Operators Association Mzwandile Zondi confirmed that there was a MOU in place between the operators and the Department of Transport to ensure a better-regulated industry.

“We are indeed working with the Department of Transport to ensure that there are rules and regulations in place for those who want to open driving schools.” He said potential driving school operators now were required to apply to the association and undergo a stringent process, and get certified. “These implementations have been slow, however we are hoping that with the help of the department, we will see the results.”

