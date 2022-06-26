KZN Transport MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni still in hospital, but doing well after R66 crash

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison confirmed that MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni is doing well after she and her close protectors were involved in an accident on the R66 in Ulundi on Tuesday. A tyre burst on the vehicle the MEC and her protectors were travelling in while en-route to the Dannhauser Local Municipality where she was scheduled to launch the youth economic empowerment programme.

She had just left an engagement with Premier Sihle Zikalala and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Speaking to The Mercury, department spokesperson Thuba Vilane, said the MEC sustained minor injuries and is doing well. Vilane said while Nkonyeni is still in the hospital her protectors were released on the day of the accident.

He said the MEC hopes to be released soon. “MEC Nkonyeni is in a good state and keen to return to work,” said Vilane. In a statement on Tuesday, the department said Zikalala and Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize were among the first to arrive at the scene of the accident.

Zikalala said Nkonyeni was fully conscious and alert at the hospital and that she underwent a complete medical evaluation. The Daily News reported that questions arose on social media about whether or not a pothole had cause the tyre to burst In response, Vilane said the department knew there was a pothole problem in many areas of the province

He said the department launched Operation Vala’mapitholes last month in an effort to resolve the issue “On the accident, I cannot comment because we are waiting on the investigation. All we know was that the car had a tyre burst,” said Vilane.

