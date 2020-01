KZN welcomes 66 New Year's Day babies









Dr Zweli Mkhize and Premier Sihle Zikalala interact with one of the mothers during their visit to welcome KZN New Year's Day babies Picture: ZANELE ZULU/ AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed 66 New Years Day babies. According to the KZN Department of Health, 34 boys and 32 girls were born in hospitals around the province. The first baby was born at the Ladysmith Hospital, with the youngest mother to give birth aged 14 at the Estcourt Hospital. The father of the baby, according to the department, is 20-years-old.

Nurses at King Dinuzulu Hospital's maternity ward sing Somandla Uyisane, which means God take care of my life, to welcome the #NewYearsBabies2020 who were born today. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/t4EQyKjLM6 — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) January 1, 2020

Health Minister the Dr. Zwelini Mkhize welcomed the #NewYearsBabies2020 at King Dinuzulu Hospital today. He also wished South Africans a Happy New Year. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/v4pdvuQfPA — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) January 1, 2020

Just hours old, baby Kungawo who was born at 3 am today, has already received his birth certificate which will assist to determine whether he qualifies for the new national health insurance #NewYearsBaby2020 @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/EBgmtWOznP — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) January 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize together with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, acting KZN MEC for Health Kwazi Mshengu and KZN Health Head of Department Dr Sandile Tshabalala visited newborns and their mothers at the King Dinuzulu Hospital in Asherville, Durban.

At least 100 babies were born in the province on Christmas Day this year.

The first babies were born at midnight at Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital in eMpangeni, and at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Phoenix according to the department.

The Mercury