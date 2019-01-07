Picture: Pexels

Durban - A 30-year-old woman is due in court on Monday after she was arrested following an attempted murder in the Mpumalanga area near Pinetown. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police were alerted by an old lady in Georgedale who heard the screams near her home on New Year’s Eve.

"A new-born baby was found and taken to hospital for medical attention. Further investigations were conducted and police dig further, small bones were found. They were taken for DNA analysis to ascertain if they were human bones and they can be linked to the suspect," Mbele said.

She said the woman was found at her boyfriend’s place of residence where she had her luggage packed with intention to leave the area.

She was immediately arrested and she will be charged for attempted murder and child abandonment.

Mbele said further investigations were conducted since there were rumours that the woman was pregnant with twins although another child was not found.

"The suspect had another previous pregnancy prior to the recent one some years ago, the child was found dead at her home and was allegedly buried in a shallow grave. Investigations are in place relating to that incident and the suspect will appear in the Hammersdale Magistrates Court on Monday," she said.

The Mercury