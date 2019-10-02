KZN woman held in Mauritius for smuggling heroin









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal woman was arrested in Mauritius last month for allegedly smuggling heroin worth R8 million to the Indian Ocean island. A source confirmed that Nokuphila Mtshali, from Msinga in northern KZN, was travelling from Reunion when she was intercepted by the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit (ADSU) at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Airport. According to a report by lexpress.mu, Mtshali was travelling on September17 when she was arrested for concealing 528g of heroin worth R8m inside her private parts. With the suspect’s help, an operation was conducted, leading to the arrest of her local accomplices three days later. Mtshali’s accomplices were two men named Ndubuisi Samuel Ebielonwu and Eze Collins, according to the report.

Ebielonwu claimed it was Collins who asked him to recover the drugs.

All three suspects have appeared in court on charges of drug dealing with aggravating circumstances and importation of drugs, with a warning of trafficking.

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) confirmed it was aware of the incident.

A Dirco spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, said: “We’re doing our level best to provide consular services to the family but are unable to divulge further information.”

Mtshali’s arrest in Mauritius comes in the wake of the release of South African drug mule Nolubabalo “Babsie” Nobanda after serving seven years of a 15-year sentence for drug smuggling in Thailand.

Nobanda, from Makhanda (Grahamstown), was arrested at Bangkok International Airport in December 2011 for attempting to smuggle 1.5kg of cocaine from Brazil to Thailand.

Nobanda told the media it was good to be home.

“It hasn’t been easy, but my people have been behind me so I just want to thank my country for all their love, for all their support and for all their prayers,” she told reporters.

