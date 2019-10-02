A source confirmed that Nokuphila Mtshali, from Msinga in northern KZN, was travelling from Reunion when she was intercepted by the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit (ADSU) at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Airport.
According to a report by lexpress.mu, Mtshali was travelling on September17 when she was arrested for concealing 528g of heroin worth R8m inside her private parts.
With the suspect’s help, an operation was conducted, leading to the arrest of her local accomplices three days later.
Mtshali’s accomplices were two men named Ndubuisi Samuel Ebielonwu and Eze Collins, according to the report.