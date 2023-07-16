KZN worker injured from 8-metre scaffolding fall after he touched live electrical wire

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal worker who was performing his duties at a nature reserve fell from scaffolding on Saturday and was rushed to a hospital. Mi7 National Group director Colin David said on Saturday afternoon that the group's Emergency Medical Services was dispatched after reports that a worker fell from scaffolding at a nature reserve.

David said when paramedics arrived at the scene they discovered that a man was working from the top of the scaffolding when his head touched an exposed live electrical wire. “He was shocked and fell about eight metres to the ground,” he said. David said medics administered Advanced Life Support interventions to treat the man for electrical burns.

He said the man was also treated for injuries sustained from the fall. “He (the patient) was then transported to hospital for further treatment,” said David. Mi7 wished the patient a speedy recovery.

In March, ‘The Mercury’ reported that one of three workers, who were seriously injured after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in the oThongathi area, died. “Two of the three patients were critically injured with head injuries after falling from scaffolding approximately 10 to 15 metres in height,” said IPSS Medical rescue in the report. IPSS’s Dylan Meyrick said two patients were transported to hospital with serious injuries under the care of IPSS paramedics while the third patient was in a critical condition.