KZN youth join the hype, share their views on Prime energy drink

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal youngsters have flocked to stores to try out Prime Hydration, the energy drink that has gained a massive following. While the popular drink was initially selling for a pricey R403 at selected stores in the country, Checkers introduced it at its stores for a much cheaper R39.99 from May 1.

Checkers said on Monday that the launch of the drink had been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from customers. “Prime has become an international viral sensation following its hugely successful launch in January 2022 by YouTube sensations Logan Paul and KSI who, combined, boast around 100 million social media followers,” Checkers said. KZN teenagers said they did not want to miss out on the hype and flocked to shopping centres to get a taste of the energy drink.

Thando Dlamini, from uMlazi, admitted that he only bought the drink after he saw the social media hype about it and decided that he had to try it out. Kris Pillay, from Phoenix, said he bought all the flavours available. '“My mother did not understand the hype around the drink so I used my savings to go get the four different flavours and I would go buy it again. Lime is my favourite,” he said.