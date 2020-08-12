KZN’s Covid-19 cases surpass 100 000 mark

Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal has surpassed the 100 000 mark. According to the latest figures by the KZN Department of Health, there are now 100 494 confirmed cases of Covid-19. The department said there are 42 213 active cases with 56 758 recoveries and 1523 deaths reported. KZN contributes for 14% of deaths countrywide and 44% of new cases nationally. eThekwini remains the district with the highest number of cases with a total of 46 880 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Picture: KZN Dept of Health

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, has also urged who test positive to seek medical intervention.

"If you have symptoms, get tested so that you can be administered the right treatment and medication. Government has set up isolation facilities," she said.

Last week, National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, visited KZN where he noted the sudden incline in numbers in the province, adding that KZN’s infections could peak higher than the Western Cape.

According to the latest numbers from the National Health Department, 566 109 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in SA.

The Western Cape recorded 100 316 cases while Gauteng recorded 194 093 cases and KZN recorded 100 494 cases.

Nationally, there were also 130 new Covid-19-related deaths reported:

Gauteng - 35

KZN - 30

WC - 25

EC - 20

NW - 20

The number of recoveries currently stands at 426 125 which translates to a recovery rate of 75%.

Globally, there are 20 584 892 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 747 001 deaths and 13 491 192 recoveries.

The Mercury