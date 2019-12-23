Warrant Officer Nathan Pottier received a special award from provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula for the highest number of convictions.
Pottier, who is stationed at Eshowe SAPS but also works with the King Cetshwayo Cluster Task Team, investigates serious and violent crimes that occur in the King Cetshwayo policing precinct.
“The most recent case that I worked on was four counts of murder, attempted murder and arson that occurred at Mamba area in Mbongolwane,” said Pottier.