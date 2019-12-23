KZN’s finest honoured for bravery and dedication









Durban - Bravery, a passion for crime prevention and a commitment to serve and protect were some of the qualities that KwaZulu-Natal's top officers were recognised for at the provincial SAPS Excellence Awards on Wednesday last week. Warrant Officer Nathan Pottier received a special award from provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula for the highest number of convictions.

Pottier, who is stationed at Eshowe SAPS but also works with the King Cetshwayo Cluster Task Team, investigates serious and violent crimes that occur in the King Cetshwayo policing precinct. “The most recent case that I worked on was four counts of murder, attempted murder and arson that occurred at Mamba area in Mbongolwane,” said Pottier.

He said that in that case, the five accused were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, eight years for attempted murder and five years for arson.

He said that when he received the docket, he was determined to find the culprits to see justice served and to give the family of the deceased closure.

Pottier added that he felt honoured and humbled to receive such a prestigious award.

He said he was dedicated and passionate about his work.

“I feel I am duty bound to protect those who are defenceless and to see justice served on the perpetrators of crime. Having God on my side drives me to give my all in helping people,” he added.

Another officer who was honoured was Warrant Officer Robert Holmes from Westville Police Station, who was awarded for his bravery in a shoot-out with seven suspects armed with AK 47’s and handguns at a recent robbery at the Post Office in Westville. The dramatic shoot-out was captured in a video that went viral and showed Holmes unafraid to take on the criminals.

“It is very encouraging to receive recognition for the work. It motivates one to continue to give of one’s best every day,” said Holmes.

He said he found satisfaction in knowing that he had given his best in daily service to the community.

“My personal faith and convictions are foundational to my work ethic as work is seen as part of my worship of God and service to him,” he said.

Sergeant Clinton Odayar from the Umhlali K9 Search and Rescue unit, received the Best Vispol Member Overall award.







“I feel honoured and motivated to achieve more in the year ahead. I am grateful to the SAPS senior management for acknowledging dedicated, hard-working individuals,” said Odayar.

He said handling a dog that was well trained and had the zeal to work kept him striving for excellence.

“I have a dog that I can count on, and knowing that I am never alone in any situation is the best,” he said.

