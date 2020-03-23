KZN's first batch of Covid-19 patients granted permission to self-quarantine at home

Durban - The four patients who demanded their release from Addington Hospital have returned home to self-quarantine, their lawyer confirmed. The Durban patients, represented by Futcher and Poppesqou Attorneys, were part of the group of 10 who travelled to Italy last month. Patient Zero who was the first South African to be diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus was also part of that group. In a letter addressed to KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and the CEO of Addington Hospital Penny Msimango last week, the patients made numerous appeals to various authorities within the hospital for their release. They raised concerns that there had been such stark discrepencies in the handling of cases both nationally and even within the KZN region. Their letter referred to a confirmed case in Gauteng that had been allegedly released into self-isolation “prior to a negative test result being received”.

It also referred to another confirmed case in KZN, at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, that had allegedly been released into self-isolation prior to a negative result being received.

Their attorney Mark Futcher confirmed their release saying the patients were now in same position as the majority of the other South Africans that have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The four remain in good health and are asymptomatic. They will remain in self quarantine until they receive two consecutive negative test results as per the official NICD guidelines," Futcher said.

He said the patients expressed their gratitude to the staff and doctors at Addington Hospital who did an exemplary job whilst they were in their care.

"These hospital beds are now ready and waiting for those patients who require hospital treatment whilst recovering from COVID-19," he said.

