KZN’s largest supply chain and procurement conference returns after four-year hiatus

KwaZulu-Natal’s largest supply chain and procurement conference will return to Durban next week and will be hosted by eThekwini Metro in partnership with Smart Procurement World. The conference is returning after a four-year hiatus. This important gathering will take place at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre from June 25 to 27, 2024.

The event is themed, “Strengthening infrastructure and manufacturing supply chains for future growth.” The event will bring together stakeholders committed to enhancing the region’s infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities to drive sustainable growth and enable supply chain resilience. In a statement, the eThekwini Metro said the KZN region has faced economic turbulence and it is critical that inclusive and economic growth takes place. Thus, procurement and supply chain management play an integral role in driving this. The conference will enable industry leaders, experts and stakeholders to share, explore, and develop innovative strategies, best practices, and emerging technologies to shape the future of supply chain management in KZN and beyond the region.