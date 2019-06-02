Inkosi Bonginkosi Shilo Mthembu and the acting station manager of Ukhozi FM, Sbongi Ngcobo, toast to the unveiling of the Mthembu Lodge, one of the two new lodges built in a first public-private partnership between the uMfolozi Big Five Game Reserve and the local communities along the Elephant Coast.

DURBAN - Kwazulu-Natal now boasts two new luxury five-star boutique lodges, and a third is in the pipeline. Called Biyela and Mthembu, they are in the rugged wilderness of the uMfolozi Big Five Game Reserve in Zululand along the Elephant Coast, home to the world-renowned Hluhluwe- iMfolozi Park, the oldest in Africa and the second oldest in the world.

They are the first lodges to be built in a proclaimed wilderness area.

The R160million game reserve is owned by three local chiefs on behalf of their communities in partnership with Inprodev property development company. The sites for the three lodges were identified by the chiefs and about 6 000 hectares were contributed to the development, which has expanded the park to 103 000ha of land.

The chiefs are Inkosi Bongikosi Shilo Mthembu of the Somopho tribe, Inkosi Siphiwankosi Chakide Biyela of the Obuka tribe and Inkosi Eugene Bhekintinta Zulu of the Sphanganono tribe.

Mthembu hailed the development as an exciting opportunity that had benefited the community, which had formed a trust following investment in the eco lodges, and the proceeds would be used for the benefit of local people.

“We have a 40-year lease agreement with the management,” he said. “This is an incredible investment in the long term as it will help sustain our livelihoods.

“We also anticipate that tourists from all over the world will come here. And we will soon have our own young people trained as tour operators and guides.”

Architects are busy with the design of the third lodge - luxury tented accommodation - to be named after Inkosi Zulu.

While Mthembu Lodge has been operating since late last year, Biyela Lodge only opened for business last Wednesday when the general manager, Geran Ellish, welcomed his first guests.

Wild animals have been introduced and have been seen roaming around the lodges. Black rhino will be introduced into the wilderness before the end of the year.

A rhino anti-poaching unit has been located next to the Mthembu Lodge.

The villas that the guests sleep in have been hand-built by skilled people from the surrounding community, while the fresh produce they delight in is harvested nearby.

Biyela Lodge can accommodate 32 guests in luxurious stand-alone suites and is on a bend on the White Imfolozi River.

Mthembu Lodge is even more intimate with 22 beds, and is higher above the river with a panoramic view of the waters and forest.

