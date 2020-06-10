Labour department to probe Durban building collapse

Durban - Sixteen people were rescued and one person died following the collapse of part of the Noor Chambers building on the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo (Grey) and Dr Goonam (Prince Edward) streets in the Durban CBD yesterday. The overhanging roof above the public sidewalk gave way and blocked the garage door entrances of at least three small shops. Leon Fourie, the operations manager of Life Response, said they received the call at about 9.30am and found the collapsed structure with one person already dead, and three injured. He said they were informed that six people were still trapped inside. He said two members of Life Response, six members of the metro police and SAPS search and rescue units used forcible entry tools to break through the wall to rescue people.

The eThekwini Fire Department was also involved, as well as IPSS and SAPS rescue dogs.

“When we broke through we found six people inside, one with moderate injuries and the other five with minor injuries, and we evacuated them,” Fourie said.

While the injured were receiving medical attention, they were informed that another seven people were trapped on the other side of the building.

“We used forcible entry tools to break through a wall where we found seven people trapped, but fortunately none of them were injured,” he said.

Fourie said rescuers had to overcome the challenge of going through various shops by breaching the walls from one shop to the other.

“The space we had to work in was very tight. So you can imagine swinging a sledgehammer in a confined space, it becomes a bit difficult,” he said.

“Lately we’ve seen a lot of structural collapses within the CBD.”

A witness who identified himself only as Rasta, said he was walking past the building when he saw a man installing pipes above the overhanging roof. He said the man was drilling and cutting just before the structure collapsed.

He said the dead man was visiting his brother who worked at one of the stores.

“I was so shocked because I know the guy. I feel sorry for the family. He didn’t even work there, he was just visiting his brother,” said Rasta.

A shop owner who narrowly escaped injury said he was still in shock.

“I was one of the people inside. When I heard the noise and saw people running I jumped out of the way,” he said.

An employee from the same shop said she was overwhelmed by emotion after realising what could have happened to her.

“When I came out I just started walking down the road in shock, but I’m fine now,” she said.

“It was bad. They were supposed to put a structure in place to hold it, they were working from yesterday,” she said.

Teboho Thejane, the spokesperson for the Department of Employment and Labour, said inspectors were conducting an investigation in terms of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) regulations.

“Inspectors are collaborating with other authorities, and as soon as the preliminary report is out they will determine the way forward in terms of the OHS Act,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket had been opened at the Durban Central police station for investigation following the death of a 30-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda conveyed his condolences to the man’s family yesterday. Kaunda said the municipality was committed to ensuring that all the buildings in the city were structurally sound to avoid such incidents.

“As part of our inner-city regeneration programme, we have engaged property owners to comply with the city’s by-laws and to renovate dilapidated buildings,” Kaunda said.

He promised that a thorough investigation would be carried out to establish the cause of the collapse, and urged all involved to co-operate with the law-enforcement agencies.