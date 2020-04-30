Labour unions call for essential workers to be exempt from paying taxes

Durban - Labour unions representing health workers are calling for their members employed in private and public health sectors to be provided with tax exemptions in the fight against Covid-19. The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said they were concerned about the increase in the number of infected health-care workers. According to the report by the National Department of Health, there were 328 health-care workers who had tested positive for Covid-19. The report further revealed that from the private sector, a total of 195 health-care workers had tested positive for the virus. In the public sector, the total number of positive health-care workers stands at 133 which includes 25 doctors; 50 nurses; eight port health workers; and 50 allied workers.

In the private sector, KwaZulu-Natal leads with 122 health-care workers who tested positive, followed by Gauteng with 71 health-care workers.

The Western Cape leads public sector infections with 64 health-care workers testing positive; followed by KZN with 26; and Gauteng with 25.

The union said these numbers were concerning, adding that the situation puts more pressure on the public sector already plagued by staff shortages.

Hospersa general secretary Noel Desfontaines said the increasing number of positive cases among health workers justifies their call for tax exemption for all categories of health workers.

He argued that health workers put their lives at risk daily, working in under-resourced and understaffed facilities.

“We demand that the government prioritises the safety and recognition of the many brave women and men in the health sector, who are at the forefront of the fight against this deadly virus,” said Desfontaines.

He said they had informed their members to refuse to work where personal protective equipment (PPE) was not provided by the employer.

Desfontaines said the union was alarmed that yesterday’s figures were more than double the number announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday night. Mkhize said 135 health-care workers had tested positive for Covid-19, while the KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu also revealed that 14 health-care workers in the province had tested positive.

“We continue calling on our members to refuse to work when PPE and safe working conditions are not provided by the employer. We are also demanding safe transport for health workers, as most employees make use of public transport to reach their workplaces,” said Desfontaines.

He said when the lockdown measures are relaxed tomorrow, many other non-screened public commuters would be sharing the same transport with health-care workers, which would increase the risk of infection among these essential workers.

Desfontaines said more infections of health-care workers would derail any plans to control the virus, as the public health sector was understaffed.

“We have also called for regular screening of health workers and counselling facilities to deal with the anxiety among health workers created by this deadly virus.

“We remain firm in our convictions to the government that neglecting health workers’ demands for basic necessities like PPE puts their lives at risk, and there will be unnecessary casualties,” Desfontaines said.