Labour unions raise alarm over state of Phoenix mortuary, workers claim bodies lying on the floor

Durban - Workers’ unions have raised major concern about the state of Phoenix Forensic Mortuary. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) said their members had raised complaints about working conditions as bodies were lying on the floor due to a lack of space, and they had to deal with an unbearable stench and not having the proper protective gear.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ayanda Zulu, Nehawu’s provincial secretary, said No character style: there had been massive strain on the Phoenix mortuary since the closure of the Gale Street mortuary in Durban. “The Gale Street mortuary was closed because of non-compliance issues, and that has put more pressure on the Phoenix mortuary. There is simply no space at the mortuary; there are bodies lying on the floor. There is a major backlog due to the number of people who died due to the July unrest in 2021, and the floods in April this year.” Zulu added the stench in the mortuary was unbearable.

More on this No backlog of autopsies at Phoenix mortuary, says KZN Health department

“How do our members continue to work in this situation? The Department of Health has also not provided workers with enough protective gear to deal with this situation. We have also noticed there is a shortage of staff and of vans for transporting bodies. “We call on the department to urgently address this issue as this situation can’t continue. We call on the department to build another mortuary so it can ease the pressure on the Phoenix mortuary.” Mlungisi Ndlovu, the PSA’s provincial manager, said the union would be sending its own officials to do their own inspection at the Phoenix mortuary.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Gale Street mortuary was closed due to compliance issues such as being understaffed, fridges and other equipment not working. Now Phoenix mortuary, which is being overwhelmed, is experiencing major problems. This is a special kind of work and we can’t allow our members to be working in these type of conditions.” Ndlovu added that the PSA called on the health MEC and health head of department to engage with workers and make the necessary changes at Phoenix mortuary. “We as the PSA believe that this situation at Phoenix mortuary is just the tip of the iceberg, and we will be sending our officials throughout KwaZulu-Natal to inspect the condition of mortuaries.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The fact remains that if workers are being subjected to these conditions they have the right to refuse to work. We as the PSA will not compromise the health and safety of our members.” Mdu Ncalane, the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, said that the department has been made aware of the unions’ concerns. “We have sent a team to do an inspection at the Phoenix Mortuary, and we are awaiting a full report before we can comment on this matter.”