Labs' inability to correctly capture details makes it difficult to collate KZN Covid-19 stats, says Premier

Durban - The number of unallocated Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal is on the increase due to the mushrooming of private laboratories across the province and their inability to complete the demographic details of patients. Premier Sihle Zikalala said this posed a serious challenge as important details such as residential addresses, telephone numbers and facility names were not being recorded. Of the 2 758 new cases that had been reported by this weekend, private laboratories confirmed 71%. Speaking at the weekly Covid19 briefing by the provincial command council, Zikalala welcomed the enhanced level 3 adjusted risk strategy, which includes a ban on the sale of alcohol and the reintroduction of the night curfew. “Since this announcement, our preliminary analysis indicates that the decision was correct. “We are already starting to see some signs of the easing of pressure on our trauma, accident and emergency units in hospitals, as well as the mortuary admissions of people who died from violent causes,” Zikalala said.

He added that in one Durban hospital, there had been 155 trauma cases in one week before the reintroduction of the alcohol ban. But since the ban last week, there had been only 120 trauma cases, with a further reduction expected the longer the ban continued.

Zikalala said they had also seen a drastic reduction in serious crime over the past week, compared with the weeks prior.

“We have always maintained that alcohol is a contributing factor in murders, attempted murders, assaults, rapes and domestic violence. We have seen a reduction in these crimes since the police in the province started enforcing the ban on the sale of alcohol. “Due to the implementation of the curfew, criminals have not been able to move freely any more and many have been intercepted by the police during the curfew hours. This has also contributed to the reduction of serious crimes such as robberies,” he said.

He appealed to KZN residents to respect the alcohol ban.

"There are no police officers or government officials who can enforce a change in behaviour at home or individually. “Our defence weapons are our face masks, social distancing and regular washing of hands. Remember that there is no vaccine. The price to pay for not adhering to the protocols is too high – it is in our hands to save ourselves and those we love from this deadly pandemic,” he said.

He said that as the country experienced the most critical season, with an alarming spike in infections, KZN had experienced 40 045 positive cases, of which 28574 were still active.

There had also been 11 055 recoveries and 416 deaths.

In one week, the province had 19 706 new Covid-19 cases, 136 new deaths, and 5 034 additional recoveries.

The province contributed 21% of the new cases reported nationally, and continued to be the fourth highest countrywide.

The surge continued with eThekwini and uMgungundlovu districts recording more than half of the daily cases in KZN. Of the 2 758 new cases recorded by this weekend, 44% hailed from eThekwini District, followed by uMgungundlovu at 18%. UMgungundlovu District remained the second highest, with Covid-19 cases provincially, and had been receiving a median of 270 cases daily since the beginning of June, he said.

The eThekwini District had been receiving a median of 781 cases daily since the beginning of June, while Amajuba District had been receiving a median of 60 cases daily within the same period.

By this weekend, the province had 1 612 patients admitted in both private and public hospitals. Of those admitted, 265 patients required intensive care. Among those who required intensive care, 139 had been ventilated.

The most common comorbidities among the deceased had been recorded as hypertension and diabetes mellitus. Zikalala noted that the proportion of HIV-infected deceased patients and those with no recorded comorbidities had also increased.

“This is a challenging time for everyone in the province. In most areas people have been trying their best, but there are those who attend social events, thus placing everyone at risk. We will tighten the regulations and change our approach,” Zikalala said